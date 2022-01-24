Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,745 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Industrial worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

GIC opened at $34.62 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

