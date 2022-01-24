Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stride as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $26.86 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

