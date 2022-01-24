Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $755,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $123.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.26.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

