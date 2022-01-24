Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Western Digital by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

