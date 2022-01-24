Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Transcat worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

