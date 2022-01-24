Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,838 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Universal Insurance worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $542.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

