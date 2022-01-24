Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 706765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

