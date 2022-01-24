Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

