Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $853,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.94. The company had a trading volume of 225,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,208. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

