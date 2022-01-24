Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.54.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.78. 81,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,262. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

