Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 5,636 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 264,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

