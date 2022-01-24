Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 20115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Ouster alerts:

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.