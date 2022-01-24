Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after acquiring an additional 951,276 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

