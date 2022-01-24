OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.93

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 56.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

