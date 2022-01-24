OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.93

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 56.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
