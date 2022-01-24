Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.