Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,638 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $484.69. 48,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.61. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

