Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 206,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $8.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.47. 198,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,607. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.