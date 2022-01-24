Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.45. 90,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $594.97 and its 200 day moving average is $617.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.