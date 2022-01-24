Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,121 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $13.18 on Monday, hitting $494.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,472. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $619.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.83.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

