Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,163 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $66,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.40. 152,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.