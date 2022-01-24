Ontology (ONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $62.25 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $384.79 million and approximately $62.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00170406 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00029044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00349932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00060826 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.