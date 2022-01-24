ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $63.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. 33,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,403. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.