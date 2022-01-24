OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.02

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 8535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

