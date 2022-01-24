ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $749.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ON24 by 131.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 530,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

