Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 739,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

