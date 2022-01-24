Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $54.88.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
