OKCash Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $896,383.32 and approximately $3,230.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,094.69 or 0.99687041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00027373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00429265 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,180,049 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

