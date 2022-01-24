Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,385.50

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,385.50 ($18.90) and last traded at GBX 1,391.50 ($18.99), with a volume of 101709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,425.50 ($19.45).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,065 ($28.18) to GBX 1,990 ($27.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,496.15 ($34.06).

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,652.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,769.90. The company has a market cap of £10.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.63.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

