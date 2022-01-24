Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $19.12

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $16.83. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 16,375 shares trading hands.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,805,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

