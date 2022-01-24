O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.