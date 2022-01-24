O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,870 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 10,349.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of METC opened at $11.62 on Monday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

