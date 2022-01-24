O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,368 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 405,520 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $159,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

