O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2,100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after buying an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

KLIC stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

