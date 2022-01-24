O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 229.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Savings Financial Group worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

