O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.67.

Shares of TWLO opened at $192.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.48 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.05.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

