O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $98.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

