O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 104 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,003.35 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,227.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,302.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.