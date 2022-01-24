NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Geode Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,342,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $223.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $558.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

