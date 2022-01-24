Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $12.52

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $13.17. Nuvalent shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

