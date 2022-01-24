Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $50,500.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 784,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

