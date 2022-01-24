Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were down 14.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.35 and last traded at $72.35. Approximately 134,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,951,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

