Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 134.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

