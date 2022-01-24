Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Cut by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises 1.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $7.62 on Monday, hitting $112.40. 9,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

