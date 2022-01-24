Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

NYSE NSC opened at $276.42 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.