Noir (NOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $207.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $105,509.34 and $207.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00165885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00347931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,471,353 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

