Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $345.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.