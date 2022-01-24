Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,122 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 149.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.