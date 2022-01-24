Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,122 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 149.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
