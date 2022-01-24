Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,925.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

