Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 449,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 141.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

