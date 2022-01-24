Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.34 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WestRock by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

WestRock stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

