Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys Shares of 63,450 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NLSN opened at $18.86 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.